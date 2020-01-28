Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,203,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,758,265 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 3.1% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 3.31% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $146,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 670.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,897,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613,537 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,465,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,978,000 after purchasing an additional 155,305 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,136,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,583,000 after purchasing an additional 109,455 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 727.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,040,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,643 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,455,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,811,000 after purchasing an additional 386,594 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average is $32.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $35.38.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

