Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 103,312 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103,312 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.45% of SYNNEX worth $29,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 187.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

In other SYNNEX news, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $117,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,272.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $33,829.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,705.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,342 shares of company stock worth $5,822,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $138.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $153.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

