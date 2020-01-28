Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 137,240 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 137,240 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Enbridge worth $41,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 59,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6119 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 108.78%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

