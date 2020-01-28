Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 2,073 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 39,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 22.4% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 43,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.11.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $222.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.47 and its 200 day moving average is $211.77. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

