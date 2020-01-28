Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 3,044 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $34,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 317.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.15.

In other news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JLL opened at $168.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.78. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $124.01 and a 12-month high of $175.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.62.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

