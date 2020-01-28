Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 804 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $36,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 651,605 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,376,000 after buying an additional 319,918 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,076,000 after buying an additional 149,938 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 43.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 438,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,886,000 after buying an additional 132,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 511,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,098,000 after buying an additional 116,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $266.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $171.74 and a 52 week high of $267.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.