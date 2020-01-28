Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes $22.85 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 246,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,853,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.04.

ICE opened at $98.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.75. The stock has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

