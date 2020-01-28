Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes $23.32 Million Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 383,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,322,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Hartford Financial Services Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,199,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,698,000 after acquiring an additional 150,178 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,495,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,846,000 after acquiring an additional 183,437 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,962,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 214,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,914,502.20. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 4,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $276,112.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,103 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIG. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.