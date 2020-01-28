Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes $34.51 Million Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 612,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,506,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Truist Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 93.4% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $56.92.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.