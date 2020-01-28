Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 820,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,530,000. Citigroup accounts for about 1.4% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Citigroup by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Citigroup by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 343.0% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.25. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.