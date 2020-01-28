Claymore (CLM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.00

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. Claymore has a market cap of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Claymore token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Claymore alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.23 or 0.03288396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00196493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029122 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00123292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Claymore

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken. The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken.

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Claymore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Claymore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.