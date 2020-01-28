Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total value of $418,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,084.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $83,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,485.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,759 shares of company stock worth $3,226,136. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 35.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $76,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth $100,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLH stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.34. The company had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,883. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.68 and a 200-day moving average of $78.89. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $56.13 and a one year high of $88.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.