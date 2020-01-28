Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 21,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $39,018.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,406,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,257,167.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 48,639 shares of company stock worth $88,989 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clearone stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.52% of Clearone worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearone stock remained flat at $$1.98 during trading on Tuesday. 71 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,320. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clearone has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $2.52.

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter. Clearone had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Clearone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

