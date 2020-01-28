Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 117,473 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,473 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF makes up about 4.2% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.14% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $24,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,502,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,831,000 after purchasing an additional 371,222 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,224,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,182,000 after purchasing an additional 75,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,011,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,816,000 after purchasing an additional 311,322 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,410,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 76,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,171,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,866,000 after purchasing an additional 41,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INTF opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07.

