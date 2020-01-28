Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 134,331 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,331 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 1.5% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $9,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,565,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,145,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,630,000 after purchasing an additional 446,599 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,355,000 after purchasing an additional 49,047 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,009,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after buying an additional 115,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 949,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after buying an additional 294,359 shares during the last quarter.

FPE stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0768 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

