Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 7,522 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $74.54 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average of $72.13.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.