Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,858,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1683 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

