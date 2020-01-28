Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF alerts:

In related news, insider Coote Gavin bought 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.03 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

Shares of HYD opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.28. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.2202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.