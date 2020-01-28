Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,917 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GEM. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,208,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,659,000 after purchasing an additional 70,083 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,710,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 213,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 122,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GEM stock opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $35.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3499 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

