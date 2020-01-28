Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 409,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 79,766 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises 1.5% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 340.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 941,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,642,000 after buying an additional 727,998 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 134.7% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,119,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after buying an additional 642,836 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3,213.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 554,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after buying an additional 537,835 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 578,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after buying an additional 514,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 816,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after buying an additional 233,094 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $26.28.

