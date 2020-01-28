Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.80 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $10,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,212,000 after purchasing an additional 685,789 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,439,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,559,000 after purchasing an additional 231,883 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,203,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,409,000 after purchasing an additional 198,328 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3,264.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 193,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,023,000 after purchasing an additional 187,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 562,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,161,000 after buying an additional 159,631 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $115.59 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.95 and a 52-week high of $115.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.17.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.