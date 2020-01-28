Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $13.78 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,877 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.3% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $13,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 51.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,845 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 32,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 505,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE stock opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.