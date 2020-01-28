Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,147 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 534,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,686,000 after acquiring an additional 71,295 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 54,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.37. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $38.10.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.