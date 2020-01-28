Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,949.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,084,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543,933 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,663,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,732,000 after acquiring an additional 106,673 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 888.2% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 899,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 808,598 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 853,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 602,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $95.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $72.54 and a 12 month high of $98.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

