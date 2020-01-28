Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,248 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYT. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of RYT stock opened at $202.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.37 and a 200-day moving average of $186.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $151.45 and a 52-week high of $210.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4835 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.