Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,448 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 20,208 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 50,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,497,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of VRP opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $26.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.