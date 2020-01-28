Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $31.27 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,837 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 5.2% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $31,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $77.34 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $79.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average is $73.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

