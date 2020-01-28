Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

