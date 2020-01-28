Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,674 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $23,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,868,000. Financial Life Advisors increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 125,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,034,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 274,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 46,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,301,000.

Shares of NEAR opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

