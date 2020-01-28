Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,325 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,173,000 after buying an additional 124,149 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 90,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $54.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.