Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 34,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 252,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,298 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,001,000.

VMBS opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $53.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.16.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

