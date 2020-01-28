Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,013 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 221,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,573,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 975,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,511,000 after purchasing an additional 29,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $30.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2173 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

