Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 14,936 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,936 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Investment CO bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,336,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 498,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 105,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,599,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $67.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.26. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

