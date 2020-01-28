Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 593 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 38.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $218.10 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $160.99 and a one year high of $225.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

