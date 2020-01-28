Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,961 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $128.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.86. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $105.63 and a one year high of $133.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

