Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,500 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,909,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,449,000 after purchasing an additional 291,647 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,578,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,684 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,327,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,517,000 after purchasing an additional 238,620 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,402,000 after purchasing an additional 57,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,974.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 815,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 804,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $92.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.01 and a 52-week high of $92.77.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

