Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,011 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $15.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

