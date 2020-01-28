Clipper Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.00 Million (CCC)

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Clipper Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, Coinsuper and IDCM. In the last week, Clipper Coin has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Clipper Coin has a total market cap of $18.04 million and approximately $8.00 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap.

Clipper Coin Token Trading

Clipper Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDCM and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clipper Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clipper Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

