CloakCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $12.80 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.37 or 0.00025389 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Bittrex, Mercatox and LiteBit.eu. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $12.80 million and approximately $65,524.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003536 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000666 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00040077 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,395,251 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Cryptopia, Mercatox, Livecoin and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.