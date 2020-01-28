Clorox (CLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Clorox to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Clorox has set its FY20 guidance at $6.05-6.25 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Clorox to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $159.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.04. Clorox has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $166.90. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

