CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Short Interest Down 12.5% in January

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 406,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNXM shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut CNX Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE:CNXM traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $15.27. 341,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,248. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67. CNX Midstream Partners has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.15.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.05% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. This is a positive change from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. CNX Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $175,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

