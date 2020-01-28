Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

Several research firms recently commented on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 19.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,709. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.88.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

