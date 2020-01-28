Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Purchased by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 294.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,110 shares during the period. Coca-Cola FEMSA accounts for 1.0% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.05% of Coca-Cola FEMSA worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KOF. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KOF traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $61.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,529. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 8.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KOF. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

