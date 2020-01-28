Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,990 ($39.33).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCH. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Coca Cola HBC alerts:

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,767 ($36.40) per share, with a total value of £3,956.81 ($5,204.96). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 453 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,611.

Coca Cola HBC stock traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,795 ($36.77). The stock had a trading volume of 341,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,987. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion and a PE ratio of 19.50. Coca Cola HBC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,296 ($30.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,624.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,612.11.

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.