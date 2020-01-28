CoinFi Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, CoinFi has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinFi token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Cobinhood, Kyber Network and IDEX. CoinFi has a market cap of $243,507.00 and approximately $904.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CoinFi

CoinFi launched on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,664,791 tokens. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, IDEX, FCoin, Kyber Network and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

