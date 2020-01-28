CoinPoker 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $41,450.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Allcoin and HitBTC. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $41,450.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.89 or 0.03158913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00192907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028355 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121832 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker launched on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 307,753,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,654,913 tokens. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

