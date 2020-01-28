CoinUs Reaches Market Capitalization of $264,275.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One CoinUs token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $264,275.00 and approximately $4,368.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00062215 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006175 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000491 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io.

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

