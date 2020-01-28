Colefax Group (LON:CFX) Price Target Cut to GBX 475 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Colefax Group (LON:CFX) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 475 ($6.25) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s current price.

CFX stock opened at GBX 392.20 ($5.16) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 431.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 450.19. Colefax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 400 ($5.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 550 ($7.23). The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 million and a PE ratio of 9.98.

Colefax Group Company Profile

Colefax Group plc engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating. It also sells antiques, as well as provides interior and architectural design, project management, decoration, and furnishing services for private individuals and commercial firms.

