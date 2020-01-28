Colefax Group Plc (LON:CFX) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.60

Colefax Group Plc (LON:CFX) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:CFX traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 410 ($5.39). 6,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 431.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 450.19. Colefax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 400 ($5.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 550 ($7.23).

Separately, Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on Colefax Group from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About Colefax Group

Colefax Group plc engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating. It also sells antiques, as well as provides interior and architectural design, project management, decoration, and furnishing services for private individuals and commercial firms.

