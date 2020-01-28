Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 141,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $5,991,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,520,000 after buying an additional 80,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,376,000 after buying an additional 28,569 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

CIGI traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,929. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average of $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $60.28 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $736.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.23 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 3.58%. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CIGI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.